Oral vaccine delivered in microalgae

One of the benefits the company sees in the oral vaccine is that it can be used in any stage of the lifecycle. more

Burrows pond retro-fit

A recent research project at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery involved modifying conventional Burrows ponds to better emulate the superior flushing characteristics of circular tank systems more

Weaning Diets — Small particles, Big impact

Though a tiny part of overall production costs, weaning diets have a big impact on survival, growth rate and the grow-out phase more

Features

In a study of wrasse, even though the "sneaker" males release more sperm, the ovarian fluid favours the nest tenders. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:00 PM Research

Individual fish with the same sort of personality acted similarly across various tests suggesting that those who are reactive and fearful vs. proactive and curious, maintain this behavior. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:00 PM Research

Norway's Nofima took siblings from the keenest lice-eating family and used them as broodstock for some new lumpsucker families. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:00 PM Research

Xelect will provide a complete package of support to the breeding program at New Zealand King Salmon to ensure the sustainability and continued quality of the Ora King. more

Nov 25, 2016 3:04 PM Restocking

Although Inland Sea LLC currently does not have plans to develop its own broodstock, this may well be a development as the program and aquaculture industry grows in the area more

Nov 14, 2016 6:08 PM Profiles

Cavitation occurs when NPSHr (Net Positive Suction Head Required) is greater than NPSHAa (Net Positive Suction Head Available). A simple method to determine NPSHa is to install a vacuum gauge near the pump suction. more

Nov 3, 2016 10:13 AM Recirc

In a joint venture, SalmoBreed and Salten Stamfisk are creating a 100 million ova-a-year unit. more

Nov 3, 2016 9:59 AM Recirc

Hatchery staff welcome the challenge of breeding mullet in the cooler days of winter. more

Nov 3, 2016 10:18 AM Restocking

Among the diets, the feed mixture of oyster, sea urchin and seaweed produced the highest percentage of ovarian development at 55%. more

Nov 3, 2016 10:33 AM Restocking

