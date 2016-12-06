Oral vaccine delivered in microalgae
One of the benefits the company sees in the oral vaccine is that it can be used in any stage of the lifecycle. more
In a study of wrasse, even though the "sneaker" males release more sperm, the ovarian fluid favours the nest tenders. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:00 PM Research
Individual fish with the same sort of personality acted similarly across various tests suggesting that those who are reactive and fearful vs. proactive and curious, maintain this behavior. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:00 PM Research
Norway's Nofima took siblings from the keenest lice-eating family and used them as broodstock for some new lumpsucker families. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:00 PM Research
Xelect will provide a complete package of support to the breeding program at New Zealand King Salmon to ensure the sustainability and continued quality of the Ora King. more
Nov 25, 2016 3:04 PM Restocking
Although Inland Sea LLC currently does not have plans to develop its own broodstock, this may well be a development as the program and aquaculture industry grows in the area more
Nov 14, 2016 6:08 PM Profiles
Cavitation occurs when NPSHr (Net Positive Suction Head Required) is greater than NPSHAa (Net Positive Suction Head Available). A simple method to determine NPSHa is to install a vacuum gauge near the pump suction. more
Nov 3, 2016 10:13 AM Recirc
In a joint venture, SalmoBreed and Salten Stamfisk are creating a 100 million ova-a-year unit. more
Nov 3, 2016 9:59 AM Recirc
Hatchery staff welcome the challenge of breeding mullet in the cooler days of winter. more
Nov 3, 2016 10:18 AM Restocking
Among the diets, the feed mixture of oyster, sea urchin and seaweed produced the highest percentage of ovarian development at 55%. more
Nov 3, 2016 10:33 AM Restocking
