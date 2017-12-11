Kyokuyo's fully farmed bluefin tuna reaches market

× Expand Bluefin tuna Bluefin tuna. Fully farmed tuna are the offspring of fish hatched from artificially inseminated eggs and raised to maturity

Japanese company Kyokuyo has shipped its first batch of 100-percent farmed Pacific bluefin tuna to high-end stores and restaurants in Japan.

Mature tuna is shipped at 40 kg. Sixty tons of shipment has been projected for the remainder of fiscal year 2017, and 200 tons in the following year, Nikkei Asia Review reported.

They are likewise considering the export market. While the company’s premium farm-raised tuna is not first in the market, it will compete in terms of its physical appearance and long-lasting freshness, says Kyokuyo.

Fully farmed tuna are the offspring of fish hatched from artificially inseminated eggs and raised to maturity. The complete-cycle tuna production starts with developing broodstoock for the fry. The fry were successfully produced in August and September 2014. The stock is fed with company-developed specialized and eco-friendly feed.

The Tuna Bluefin Project was launched against the backdrop of increasing demand in Japan and overseas while fishing regulations were getting more stringent.