Alltech fosters strategic collaboration between two leading aquaculture feed producers

Coppens International, a Dutch aquatic feed and nutrition company that joined Alltech in 2016, will be collaborating with Guabi, a fish feed producer in Brazil. Guabi, a 43-year veteran in the animal feed business, entered into a partnership with Alltech earlier this year.

“The opportunities between Coppens, Guabi and Alltech are exciting,” said Paulo Rigolin, strategic director for Alltech. “You have leaders in two different regions — Latin America and Europe — combining technology and expertise from more than 20 years of working in aquaculture.”

It is expected that algae technology will be a significant focus.

“It’s a great opportunity to further apply new technologies to maximise performance for aquaculture species, but more importantly to bring profitability to producers and the highest quality products to consumers,” said Rigolin.

Guabi specializes in extruded feeds and unique solutions for a wide variety of aquaculture species, from shrimp to native South America freshwater fish. In addition to incorporating Alltech’s sustainable alternatives to fish oil and inorganic trace minerals, Coppens specialises in nutrition for recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and recently announced a major $1 million expansion of their research centre in the Netherlands.

According to the 2017 Alltech Global Feed Survey, the aquaculture industry experienced a 12 percent increase in feed production in 2016, reaching 39.9 million metric tons.

“We have seen aquaculture as key to our global growth for many years now, and the work with Coppens and Guabi allows us to be able to provide our customers with feeds incorporating the Alltech technologies that we believe are critical to improving health and performance,” said Dr. Pearse Lyons, president and founder of Alltech.

The companies' expertise is reinforced through a series of research alliances with several universities and a research institute, all of which have focused on examining the impact of Alltech’s algae solutions in a variety of species:

• Alltech-Kochi University Research Alliance (Japan) in Japanese yellowtail

• Alltech-Ocean University of China Research Alliance (China) in turbot and shrimp

• Alltech-Federal University of Santa Catarina Research Alliance (Brazil) in tilapia

• Alltech-Kentucky State University Research Alliance (U.S.) in largemouth bass and shrimp

• Alltech-Nofima Research Alliance (Norway) in Atlantic salmon

The research alliances’ findings to date have observed that Alltech’s All-G Rich™ could replace fish oil in the diets of marine, freshwater and salmonid species while maintaining performance and DHA levels in the fillet.

