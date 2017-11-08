Careful planning aids recovery from POMS for this innovative Australian shellfish hatchery

Cameron of Tasmania is an oyster farming pioneer, having started in 1971as a family business growing Pacific oysters (Crassostrea gigas) at Dunalley in south-eastern Tasmania.

By 1979 Cameron's had built and operated the first commercial oyster hatchery in the Southern Hemisphere and in 1980 the company commenced development of the first commercial production system in Australia for the growing of oysters in deep water.

The Cameron hatchery is now a major supplier of Pacific oyster spat to Tasmanian - and mainland growers along the eastern seaboard and in South Australia (SA). It is a fully integrated operation and is renowned for its advanced spat and high quality live oysters.

Hit hard by the 2013 Tasmanian bushfires, they are now rebuilding their stocks after devastation caused by the Pacific Oyster Mortality Syndrome (POMS) virus.

Ellen Cameron is the granddaughter of the dynasty’s founder, Ian Cameron. She manages the company’s nursery sectors and is involved with the hatchery program, which is managed by her uncle, Graeme Cameron.

“The POMS outbreak has had a dramatic impact on the Australian Pacific oyster industry.” she said. “Although the South Australian industry hasn’t been affected directly, it relies on Tasmania for its seedstock. We supply around 70% of their spat. Now that we’re quarantined here in Tassie, the South Australia growers rely on the output of two small local hatcheries. We’ve been spending a bit of time with them; the industry over there will be wiped out if we can’t help them ramp up production in a short time frame. We have established a new hatchery in South Australia, out of Point Boston, in partnership with Yumbah Aquaculture.”

Three sections

The Dunalley facility is divided into three sections. The first two —hatchery and crèche — are indoors and linked to a re-circulating system. Water is pumped ashore, filtered through sand - and 1 micron filters, fractionated then passed through a UV irradiation system. The nursery is set up with concrete raceways and fed through an upwelling water system from fertilized algae production ponds. A duplicated system, twice the size, has been established at the company’s Newman’s Creek property.

Once the oysters selected for the breeding program have been conditioned, the water temperature is raised to 20°C and the female gametes are drawn off with a pipette and mixed with the genetic material from the males. After 14 days the larvae show signs of settling and undergo a treatment process developed at the hatchery, which ensures the larvae metamorphose in the water column instead of looking for something to attach to, and minimises deformities. The spat are then grown out in the quarantined crèche until they reach approximately 2mm, at which point they are transferred to the on-growing nursery raceways located besides the algae production ponds.