Egypt to build the Middle East’s largest fish farm

Egypt is reportedly constructing the largest fish farm in the Middle East that will feature a hatchery with a capacity for 20 million fish and two billion shrimp.

The farm will be built on the international coastal road in the Berket Ghalioun area in the Metoubas locality, in Kafr al-Sheikh, reported the Egypt Independent.

It will have a marine farm that will produce up to 3,000 tons of fish per cycle, a shrimp farm with a capacity for 2,000 tons, and a freshwater fish farm that will produce up to fish 2,000 tons per cycle.

A research and development center will also be built on an area of 700 square meters, a marine fish feed plant on an area of 1,500 square meters with a production capacity of 120,000 tons annually, a shrimp feed plant on an area of 570 meters with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons, and a foam factory on an area of 1,200 square meters to produce fish and shrimp containers, said the report.

Further, an ice factory will be built on an area of 450 meters, with a production capacity of 40 tons of crushed ice each day, and 20 tons of ice blocks for freezing fish and shrimp.

In 2016, Egypt produced 1.5 million tons of fish, according to the General Authority for Fish Wealth Development. In the same year, it imported 236,000 tons of fish, worth 16 percent of total fish production, it added.