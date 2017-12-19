Myanmar gets its first hatchery and research centre

Construction of a freshwater fish farming research center – a first for Mynamar – is almost complete. It was anticipated that the facility will be transferred to the government sometime in December, according to U Hla Win, regional officer for the Department of Fisheries in the Mandalay Region.

The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which constructed the centre, signed an agreement with the Myanmar Department of Fisheries in 2015 to build the nation’s first freshwater fish breeding research centre. Thayet Gone was selected as a suitable site and construction began in August 2016. The projected cost was $4.4 million (USD).

U Hla Win is cited as saying the centre will focus on freshwater fish breeding. Apparently, at present, Myanmar fish breeders and growers are still breeding fish by placing eggs in a lake. The centre will also carry out research to find a fish-farming system compatible with Myanmar’s unique environment.

Currently, the lake used for breeding and farming fish in the Mandalay area extends to almost 7,000 acres, with more than 270 associated ponds. The lack of technology means that the number of fish produced is far short of demand from the local population so fish is imported. The new centre and hatchery should go a long way towards helping farmers address this deficit.