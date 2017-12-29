Hatchery at the hub of cluster farms in Ghana

Dutch company Cluster Farming Holdings (CFH) is putting cluster fish farming into practice in Ghana. By doing so, it hopes to address the country’s seafood deficit and, potentially, transform its aquaculture industry.

In aquaculture cluster farming, a hub farm provides seedstock, a hatchery, nursery, feed mill and expertise to smaller farms in the area. With this support the farms are able to reach a critical mass of production.

CFH established its hub farm at Ekumfi Ekrawfo in central Ghana in 2011. The fish-breeding facility has the capacity to produce 1.5 million juvenile catfish and 200,000 juvenile tilapia a year.

In August of 2017 CFH took another step forward by signing an MOU with the University of Cape Coast (UCC). UCC’s Faculty of Agriculture will provide research and technical support to the farms. In turn CFH will provide the university with fingerlings for research and commercial production. Students from UCC will have the opportunity to work on farms learning best practices and most efficient pond production methods for tilapia and catfish.

Cluster fish farming has been successful in India and Indonesia and in Ghana’s neighbor, Nigeria, but is quite new to Ghana.