Hatchery showcases underwater web cam

× Expand Photo: Carbon TV

Feeling in need of a “live fish fix” while stuck behind a desk at work? If so, tune in to the underwater web cam at Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery.

Located in the facility’s show pond, it captures live images of a variety of fish including chinook salmon, steelhead trout, northern pike, muskie, walleye, largemouth bass, sunfish and two 6ft-long lake sturgeon.

“This is a really cool opportunity to see and connect with the thousands of Michigan gamefish that live in our show pond anytime, from anywhere,” hatchery interpreter Shana Ramsey is quoted as saying.