Knowledge transfer in the hatchery sector

Finfish and shrimp hatcheries deal with some of the most complicated life-cycle phases of any farmed organism and this poses a challenge that can only be successfully met with the right knowledge and experience.

Even for species such as salmon or catfish which have large eggs or a nutritious yolk sac the fry are extremely sensitive to environmental and pathological pressures. Succeeding in overcoming these stages with high survival and low deformities remains a challenge that requires know-how and the correct technologies.

The range of knowledge required goes from understanding water chemistry to biological requirements, nutrition, immunology, engineering of pumps, filters, tanks and pipes as well as having effective people management, project management and many other management skills.

Added to this we have constant information coming from universities and other research institutions and innovation in feeds and equipment that the supply sector outputs on a continuous basis.

Sources of knowledge

Although aquaculture is an ancient form of animal production until a few decades ago most farmers relied primarily on the natural production of fry to grow their crops. The first species where industrial production became possible through planned supply of fry were species such as trout, salmon, carp, tilapia or catfish, all having relatively simple spawning and larval rearing procedures.

Although research institutions played a role in the improvement of fry production for these species it was empirical work from pioneers that generated much of the knowledge required to get this industry off the ground.

With its development and growth, problems such as the need to select for faster growth and more resistant strains, or the increasing threat from disease and stress-related pathologies, required research institutions and private organizations such as feed and pharmaceutical companies to step up with new information and new products that improved productivity in hatcheries.

From the get-go marine fish and shrimp larvae were more reliant on knowledge generated from research institutions although hatchery technicians were responsible for many of the protocols used today, especially when it comes to large-scale production hatcheries. Here also the industry and especially nutrition companies have had a key role in the development of formulas and manufacturing technologies that allow for diets to be easily digested by very young larvae.

Transferring knowledge

Having identified where hatchery production knowledge is created it is clear that there needs to be channels that transfer this knowledge to the hatcheries and specifically to managers and technicians producing fry and PLs.