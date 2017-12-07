Major player in tilapia genetic work seeks broodstock distributors

× Expand Spring Tilapia Tilapia juveniles Tilapia juveniles from Spring Tilapia

Spring Genetics says it is looking for distributors of its tilapia broodstock in key markets around the world.

It says key traits of its tilapia strain, marketed as Spring Tilapia, include fast growth, survivability and yield, and resistance to Streptococcus iniae and S. agalactiae.

It markets its production of roughly half-a million tilapia broodstock annually to Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala and Asia. It now seeks distributors in other key markets around the world.

“For other markets in the Americas and Asia we are working through a multiplier or a franchise agreement where we deliver updated high-performance broodstock on a continuous basis against a down-payment at delivery and a yearly franchise fee based on sales,” the company says on its website. “In addition to receiving updated broodstock, our franchise hatcheries receive operational support from our technical and marketing team.”

Spring Genetics is owned by Benchmark Holding Plc.