Russian Aquaculture acquires second Norwegian smolt producer

Russian Aquaculture has completed the purchase of Olden Oppdrettsanlegg AS, a smolt production facility in Norway.

The main purpose of the deal is “to cut both operating costs and biological risks,” said Ilya Sosnov, General Director of Russian Aquaculture.

This was the second takeover of a Norwegian smolt production facility by Russian Aquaculture in 2017. It purchased Villa Smolt last July.

Olden Oppdrettsanlegg AS is able to produce 2 million smolts per year, while Villa Smolt produces 5 million.

Russian Aquaculture plans to become fully self-sufficient for smolt in the coming years, after constructing its third smolt plant in Murmanks Oblast, which was designed for 12 million smolts per year.

The company’s ultimate goal is to establish a vertically integrated production cycle and to boost salmon production in Berentsk Sea fourfold to 20,000 – 30,000 metric tonnes by 2025, Sosnov added.

In 2016 Russian Aquaculture purchased four million smolts from Norway to produce 5,300 metric tonnes of salmon at its ten farms in Russia, according to company information. Norway was the sole supplier of smolts for Russian Aquaculture.