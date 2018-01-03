Revamp of Fadian Hatchery gets green light

The University of Guam (UOG) plans to revitalize the Guam Aquaculture Development and Training Center, also known as Fadian Hatchery.

Upgrading the hatchery will be funded through a long-term public-private partnership. The university has been authorized by the UOG Board of Regents to enter into a lease partnership for a period of up to 30 years.

Under the agreement, a private partner would make substantial investments in the renovation of the center. In turn, the investor would have operational control in order to earn profit on the sale of aquaculture products. Part of the agreement is to make the center available to the College of Natural and Applied Sciences for research, The Guam Daily reported.

UOG estimates the hatchery renovation would cost $2 million. The project involves renovation of the existing concrete ponds and the facilities in general. UOG also plans to add more ponds, construct a new well and cistern, and replace the piping system.

"A company with robust logistics could use the facility as a base to develop regional aquaculture to provide high-value products for Guam and Asian markets,” the university stated in its determination of need.