Syndel and Heliae announce algae distribution partnership

Two US-based companies, Heliae and Syndel, recently announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement to supply the aquaculture market with Nymega™, a new DHA ingredient for feed formulators.

“Nymega is a DHA-rich algae that provides a precision tool for targeting DHA levels in feed,” said Len Smith, Chief Business Officer at Heliae. “Nymega’s simple profile allows formulators to target specific DHA content, providing key benefits across fish species and at multiple growth stages – at a price that is finally affordable.”

“This agreement allows Heliae to focus on what we do best: producing algae at low cost,” added Smith. “Syndel’s experience and expertise in product development and marketing will allow this new ingredient to reach consumers quickly and efficiently.”

From its head office located in Ferndale, Washington, Syndel manufactures and markets a portfolio of products for the global aquaculture industry that are specifically dedicated to fish health and biosecurity.

Heliae is an applied life sciences and technology company located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona. It focuses on researching and developing algae and other underdeveloped biological platforms.