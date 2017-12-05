US hatchery sets sights on southern flounder

The Claude Peteet Mariculture Center in Gulf Shores, Alabama is working to develop techniques to raise southern flounder (Paralichthys lethostigma) so it could help restock depleted coastal fisheries.

"All of our data and the catch data that we're getting from fishermen and recreational fishermen is that flounder populations are down," hatchery manager Max Westendorf told the Pensacola Journal. "We're trying to change our emphasis to something where we see the need."

The hatchery is the production site for thousands of striped bass and red drum, which it releases every year into the waters of Alabama. It is operated by the Alabama Marine Resources Division and does marine research with Auburn University on Florida pompano and Gulf shrimp.