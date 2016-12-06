World conference goes to Africa

The World Aquaculture Society has announced plans to take its annual conference to Cape Town, South Africa, June 26-30, 2017.

The society has said that it intends to spotlight “the potential of aquaculture production to support economic development and investment opportunities… in the world’s second-fastest growing regional economy.” The location of the conference is also expected to provide valuable insights into the benefits and technology of RASs (recirculating aquaculture systems).

The conference and accompanying trade show is projected to bring together 3,000 industry, academic and government delegates from WAS’s 100 member countries.

The keynote addresses will be delivered by leading sustainable aquaculture advocate Dr. Rohana Subasinghe, Feeding the Nine Billion: The Role of Aquaculture and by Dr. Sloans Chimatiro, program manager of Fish Trade at the World Fish Centre in Zambia, who will speak on African Perspectives on Aquaculture.

The conference will be hosted by the Aquaculture Association of Southern Africa and the South African Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

