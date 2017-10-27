Worm biofilter complements high-tech RAS at Chilean hatchery

× Expand One of the most high-tech RAS in the Chilean salmon sector, Cermaq’s Santa Juana hatchery combines high efficiency with environmental savvy. Worm composting is just part of the process.

While ‘Río Pescado’ is the oldest freshwater site belonging to Cermaq Chile (see Hatchery International, Volume 18 Issue 4), ‘Santa Juana’ is one of the company’s newest salmon RAS in the country.

Launched in 2007, this farm formerly belonged to Salmones Humboldt and is located in Cancura, near the river ‘Rahue’, about 100km north of Puerto Montt. Twenty-seven people work in this RAS.

The facility is part of Cermaq since Mitsubishi Corp purchased both Salmones Humboldt and the Cermaq Group in the past decade and merged them in December 2016. ‘Santa Juana’ is currently slated to produce Atlantic salmon smolts.

The facility

On its premises this smolt farm has 10 Comphatch hatching units; thirty 8m3 tanks for hatched-fry and first feeding; fifteen 30m3 tanks for juveniles; and twenty 250m3 tanks for smolts.

All those units combined require about 40 liters of new water per second, which means that 98% of the total is recirculated. Meanwhile, the water intake comes from two wells located within the 5ha site (~12 acres), which are independent from the river ‘Rahue’.

The RAS was provided by Billund of Denmark. In the treatment system, after water leaves the fish tank, it passes through Hydrotech drum filters, submerged biofilters, degassing (trickling) units, oxygenation cones (downflow bubble contactor) and a UV filter, before finally returning to the tanks.

Feed is supplied using Arvo-Tec’s feeding system for each tank, while O2 and temperature are monitored using Billund technology.

Smolt production

‘Santa Juana’ has a maximum production capacity of six million smolts per year in four batches. It receives eyed-eggs from other Cermaq Chile hatcheries in the region.

There is sorting and removal of fish with deformities and runts at first feeding. Then there is grading when fish reach 1.5g and one or even two additional gradings before 15g.

At 60-90g vaccination procedures start. Currently, the company uses a pentavalent injectable vaccine (against ISA, SRS, Vibrio, IPN and Furunculosis).

The fish are ready for transfer to seawater at 150g.

High performance

According to several producer and supplier companies, this is reportedly a good productive performing salmon RAS, so we asked the farm manager of the facility, Jorge Vega, to describe the secret of his success. He explained that there are three key elements: production program, preventive maintenance and human resources.

“We need a good production program, which manages the maximum potential of the farm and schedules the fish inputs and outputs; a proper design and a good preventive maintenance program, so that there are no major flaws; and a group of experienced professionals and operators, who constitute the greatest value of this fish farm”, he said.