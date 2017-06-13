‘Dutch Strain’ African catfish make their mark in familiar territory

× Expand African catfish are grown-out at a Fleuren and Nooijen subsidiary, Jambo Fish, in Kenya

“Our original stock was created by making crosses between many different types of regional African catfish strains which we gathered from all over Africa,” says Fleuren and Nooijen co-owner, Bert-Jan Roosendaal.

“It was a struggle at the beginning with some of our early fish having to be kept under a wire

mesh to stop them from jumping out of their pens. After adding a requirement for tranquility into our breeding crosses, however, our eventual strain became much more docile and easy to manage than they were when we started out.

“Today, for example, our broodstock will return to feeding within 15 minutes of a grading operation. That contrasts with the two days it took the fish to settle after being graded 30 years ago.

“We’ve also been able to develop substantially better growth rates, during that time, alongside an increase in fillet yields, advancing from a starting point of 40% to a current yield of 45%.

“As a result, our broodstock are now known as the ‘Dutch Strain’ across Africa, which is obviously a great compliment.”

University spin-off

Based in Someren, near Eindhoven, Fleuren and Nooijen was set up in 1985 as a spin-off business from Wageningen University, sharing facilities and office space with Til-Aqua International, a specialist tilapia-based hatchery and hatchery training company.

Fleuren and Nooijen was originally focused solely on achieving African catfish breeding improvements. However, regular requests from customers for help in setting up recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) in which to start growing their fish, caused the company to make a gradual move into the RAS sector. As a result, the business today combines RAS design and production, created to meet hatchery and grow-out demands for African catfish and tilapia, with the running of its own hatchery operations in the Netherlands.

“From a starting point of being 100% based on catfish production in 1985, our business is now about 90% dominated, in turnover terms, by designing and producing RAS for customers world-wide,” said Roosendaal. “Even so, the remaining 10% of hatchery turnover is extremely important in that it allows us to show our customers that not only do we do a lot of talking about fish farming, we also have ‘wet hands’.

“In that context, although our hatchery in the Netherlands is relatively compact, we maintain a

completely open-door policy in which customers can visit at any time to see our fish and our technology.”

Local and foreign markets