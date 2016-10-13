Dutch tilapia producer highlights global water and hormone challenges

× Expand Til-Aqua currently produces two strains of tilapia from its Dutch base, a silver strain which is suited to freshwater systems, but also performs well in brackish water, and a red strain (pictured here) which performs well in saltwater

While supplying all-male producing broodstock to customers around the world is the prime focus for Til-Aqua owner, Eric Bink, his follow-up service to clients, especially in Africa and South American, has given him a keen understanding of two key pressures currently facing the tilapia sector.

“One is water and the other is hormones,” Bink told Hatchery International, speaking from his production base at Someren, a unit fed by borehole water and run according to strict hormone-free principles in keeping with EU legislation.

“Water shortages are becoming a massive challenge in many areas today, with drought conditions in all continents.

“I was in Columbia recently, for example, where most of the country’s dams are currently operating at just 40% of their capacity. The only one I saw with more water than that, possibly working with up to 60% capacity, was the one which supports the country’s main fish farming activities and produces 65,000 tonnes of tilapia a year.

“The problem, however, is that producers there are now having to cope with the potential of future restrictions in their access to water, given that from April this year hydro-based electricity services in the area have been switched off for one hour each day to reduce energy usage. The management of that resource is currently in the hands of a private company, whose executives have to choose between the needs of 60 or so fish farmers and seven million local people. You can guess who the winners will be in that situation.

Worldwide problem

“It’s much the same in many other parts of the world. Take the severe El Nino-led drought, for instance, which is currently affecting Africa. It happens every seven years or so, but seems to be getting stronger each time it comes round.”

“This is a challenge which we, as a global industry, have to solve both technically, through the development of farming systems which are less water dependent than in the past, and through the breeding of fish which continue to perform well, even in the most demanding circumstances.”

“I view fish farming as one of the world’s major protein solutions but for that vision, or potential, to be realized we have to work on water resources around the world and we have to keep developing better fish.”

Fresh and saltwater tilapia

Til-Aqua currently produces two strains of tilapia from its Dutch base, a silver strain which is suited to freshwater systems, but also performs well in brackish water, according to recent tests; and a red strain, which performs “extremely well” in saltwater.