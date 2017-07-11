First out-of-season reproduction of beluga sturgeon

× Expand Beluga fingerlings, two months old and ready for stocking

The Beluga sturgeon (Huso huso Linnaeus, 1758) has a decreasing population trend and is classified as critically endangered in the Black- and Azov seas, and regionally extinct in the Adriatic Sea. It is extirpated from the upper parts of almost all the European spawning rivers (e.g. Danube, Dniester, Dnieper, Don, Kuban, Terek and Volga) mainly because of overfishing and dams that block migration routes.

Depleted fishery

Official commercial landings (mainly Russian) have decreased dramatically during recent decades, from >520t/a in the early 1990’s to <3 t/a at the beginning of the 2010’s. Huso huso is the largest freshwater fish in the world, and is a valuable candidate for aquaculture as it has the fastest growth within the family, and its caviar commands the highest price.

Martin Hochleithner (owner of AquaTech, in Kitzbuehel, Austria) started farming sturgeon in the

mid 1980s, first with bester (a hybrid of Huso huso and sterlet, Acipenser ruthenus), and later with pure-bred sterlet, Siberian sturgeon (A. baerii), Russian sturgeon (A. gueldenstaedtii), and Adriatic sturgeon (A. naccarii ).

Early days

In the early 1990s a large number of fertilized H. huso eggs from the Pontic Danube stock was hatched and cultured in Austria. These F 1 larvae were fed with live zooplankton (Daphnia) and choppped live oligochaetes (Tubifex) for the first weeks. After a month, the fry were weaned onto crumbled dry-food, mixed with moist feed for a few weeks, then stocked into 5m Ø circular tanks for five years, until a heavy bacterial infection occurred. Thereafter the fish were stocked into small earthen ponds (100-2000 m2), for an additional five years.

Under a cooperation contract with Stefano Marturano (manager of Azienda Agricola Pisani Dossi in Cisliano, Italy) part of the 10-year-old sub-adult stock was transferred to Italy (the rest remained in Austria), in order to divide the risk for these highly valuable broodstock specimens. There the fish are kept in circular tanks (6m Ø) supplied with ground-water (at about 12-18 °C), and are fed ad libitum with pelleted dry-food.

Slow to mature

Under these culture conditions, the first males matured at nine years of age, but females did not mature before the age of 18. The first maturing females were found in the over-ripe stage VI in spring. Later it was discovered that beluga broodfish in culture conditions get ready for reproduction (stage V) in northern Italy in autumn (October-December), rather than in spring (March-May) like wild stocks under natural conditions. Out-of-season reproduction is reported here for the first time.