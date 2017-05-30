From environmental scourge to hatchery superfood?

Mysis diluviana, a non-native species, was introduced into Okanagan lake in British Columbia during the early 1960s in hopes that it would help support a dwindling Kokanee (land locked sockeye salmon) sport fishery.

“The plan worked in a number of small shallow lakes in the province where the Kokanee were able to catch the Mysis for food, but that didn’t translate into Okanagan lake,” explains Piscine Energetics (PE) president Nuri Fisher.

Okanagan lake is 350-400 feet deep and the shrimp hide out in the depths during the day, well below the Kokanee feeding zone. At night the shrimp rise to the surface to feed on zooplankton and phytoplankton. Kokanee don’t feed at night, so they can’t take advantage of the Mysis as a food source and to make matters worse, the shrimp are eating the same plankton that would support the Kokanee fry.

“The spawning population was around a million adults,” says Fisher. “But after they introduced the Mysis, it more or less crashed completely, the Kokanee were starving.”

Lake rehab…

The BC Ministry of the Environment developed a lake rehabilitation plan in the late 1990s aimed at restoring the Kokanee, that included a test fishery on the shrimp.

“The original owner of the company started by sewing his wife’s panty hose together, attaching them to a hoop and dragging it behind a tin boat,” chuckles Fisher.

With an average yearly biomass ranging from 1500 to 3500 metric tonnes, the shrimp have been declared a problematic and invasive species in the lake. Piscine Energetics has been working with the Ministry of Environment to achieve an annual removal of 50% of the total Mysis biomass. They currently have three commercial fish boats that work the lake at night, from spring through fall.

“We have patented a drag net harvesting system and a by-catch excluder apparatus that only targets the Mysis,” explains Fisher. “There are no mortalities of kokanee.”

Aquarium market first

The business was built selling flash-frozen shrimp to the aquarium market and Fisher, who has a background in the aquarium industry, continued to expand that when he bought the business 10 years ago.

“We sell our product around the world,” says Fisher. “The shrimp are harvested while they are actively feeding, so their guts are full of the plankton and flash freezing right at the dock preserves the taste and the high levels of protein, (60-70% dry analysis) Omega’s 3&6 and fatty acids.”