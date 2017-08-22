Japanese producer a veteran in sea bream sector

Red sea bream (Pagrus major) has been eaten in Japan for at least 5,000 years. It's featured prominently in festive occasions because the Japanese word for the species, madai, sounds like medetai, meaning auspicious or joyous. It's also an important species for Japan's commercial aquaculture sector. Its fast growth rate and ability to spawn naturally in captivity makes it economically advantageous and particularly attractive.

Early days

One company that's been reaping the benefits of red sea bream is Dainichi Corporation on the island of Shikoku, southwest Japan. Since its establishment in 1982, it's been specialising in deep sea farming – the rearing of red sea bream at depths of 40 to 50m, with a nearby hatchery called Yamasaki Giken Co., Ltd supplying juveniles for growout. Although Yamasaki Giken began as a machine manufacturer, its founder's interest in the environment sent it moving in a totally new direction.

"Our founder is extremely interested in the severity of declining fish stocks," explained Sachi Morita of Yamasaki Giken's Research and Development division. "He decided to open a hatchery because he believed we should produce the fish we want to eat, not take from the wild."

Yamasaki Giken sits on an area of 10,000m2 and faces Uranouchi Bay, an enclosed bay in the southern part of Shikoku. At 10.5km long, its morphological features suggest what's known as a submergent coastline. The bay is low and narrow with small inlets that offer protection from high waves and strong winds.

Yamasaki Giken employs 33 people divided into five departments – land operations, sea operations, research and development, sales and marketing and management.

Rearing systems

Two round tanks, each containing up to 50 fish, are used to rear broodstock, and 22 holding tanks are used for larvae and fry. Rotifers are reared in 12 holding tanks, while artemia are incubated in four and grown in four.

Seawater for the tanks is drawn directly from the ocean, disinfected through ultraviolet sterilization and pumped into the holding tanks. Once purified, it's returned to the ocean. Regular water checks are conducted in line with Japan's Water Pollution Prevention Act and strict controls are in place for broodstock selection.

"We select our broodstock based on size and traits," said Morita. "We tag them for identification, photograph them, and take a DNA sample. We make sure that they have a high level of genetic diversity and that inbreeding is avoided. We check that the fish are active with complete fins and scales and free from disease. This is key to sustainable production."