Making old new again

× Expand RAS 1, room intended for first-feeding

‘Río Pescado’ (River Fish, in Spanish) is one of the oldest hatcheries in Chile and the first to operate in the region of Los Lagos, in the heart of the local salmon industry.

This facility has been owned by Cermaq Chile since 2003 and it includes a mixture of new technologies, a marvelous landscape, and some very old stories.

When this hatchery began operations 42 years ago it was intended to produce smoked, pan-size trout, however within this century it has been converted to the production of Atlantic salmon smolts.

Located 40km northwest of Puerto Montt, ‘Río Pescado’ is at the mouth of the river of the same name, a few minutes away from the Calbuco Volcano, and near a couple of national parks, several lakes, native woodlands, and majestic waterfalls.

Smoked pan-size trout

Since its launch in 1975, this hatchery’s water inflow was obtained from the river Pescado. Water was then channeled through concrete pipes to soil raceways and fish ponds where juveniles were reared. In those years, this was a facility with an integrated production chain, from breeders to final product, and even a smokehouse.

The first feed pellets in the country were formulated and produced at these premises in 1978. That same year, this facility was the first Chilean company to export salmonids (frozen trout) to France.

Production capacity

Currently, this facility receives eyed-eggs from other Cermaq hatcheries in Chile. The hatchery is comprised of five rearing rooms and one hatching area. The water intake comes from several wells located within the 5ha site (~12 acres).

Two of those rearing rooms are recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS); another two are flow-through systems and one is a reuse system. All systems totalize 1,500m3 of rearing capacity.

In the RAS systems, 95% of the water is treated, while 20% passes by similar systems in reuse.

Flow-through systems are used from eyed-eggs to yolk-sac fry, while RAS systems are used from first feeding until smoltification.

At maximum capacity, the production unit employs about 18 people and delivers close to 1.6 million smolts of 100-150g per batch (four batches per year).

Flow-through operation

In the first production stages, with flow-through systems, the facility uses seven Comphatch hatching units, 17 tanks of 10m3 each for hatched-fry and 21 tanks of 9m3 for first feeding. For inflow disinfection, the hatchery uses Biolight UV filters.

According to Anada Espina, Manager of the flow-through System, eyed-eggs arrive at 5 °C to the