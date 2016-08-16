Marine Harvest’s hatchery scale-up

× Expand Aerial view of the new Marine Harvest hatchery at Steinsvik

At Steinsvik, on the southern end of Dalsfjorden in western Norway, Marine Harvest’s regional freshwater manager, John-Ivar Saetre, enters the shiny new facility via an equipment bay.

The first random sight is of freshly sorted smolts of about 65 grams swimming the current in

transparent tubes as they head for the hatchery’s growout tanks. Marine Harvest expects more space and better management will help them grow to an eventual 200 g.

“We’re seeing growth, but work is needed before we can see growth of 150 g to 200 g,” says the regional boss. Steinsvik, Saetre reveals, has already helped regional smolt sizes grow to 150 g from under 100 g. The concession allows for 1,300 tons of biomass per year, part of 19 million smolts produced in Marine Harvest’s Western Norway region by this hatchery and six other area facilities.

Bigger, smarter fish

More growth is the goal, as fry-swimming-trials, smolt-lice experiments and other studies of juveniles point to greater survival rates at sea for bigger, stronger, smarter fish. Moving farther out to sea, to the tougher conditions beyond Norway’s protected channels, is the stated aim of some integrated growers here. Plans are in the works, and new offshore pen designs akin to oil rigs seem to demand tougher smolts.

For now, Steinvik’s permit is to produce 7.7 million smolts, with just over 6.5 million already produced. It is hoped 2016’s cohort, now at 150 g, will be nearer 200 g by spring 2017. “We’re aiming for (those) smolt sizes before releasing (to grow-out pens),” Saetre confirms. Release sizes are based on “the good correlation between a bit more growth and better production” at sea, where costs and risk for an integrated company tend to drag on.

Scalable RAS

Standard food is dispensed to new automated feeders for fry and smolt. Tanks are standard. What’s different are the scalable RAS systems for egg-side and growout-side in separate buildings (the smaller for ova trays and first feeds; a large building for two growth stages and vaccinations).

“Capacity increases are mostly about length and width. RAS offers temperature and water-quality control for stable operations instead of being dependent on the river,” Saetre says, a nod to Norway’s conventional freshwater hatcheries. Veolia business unit Krüger Kaldnes has designed and delivered Steinvik’s RAS.

Increased capacity

“We’re building increased capacity for (Marine Harvest’s) western region. One site will feature bigger smolts. Other sites can focus on (roe production),” Saetre says, confirming again that 200 g is the goal due to “big changes in production at sea.”