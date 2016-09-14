New life for Canadian black cod hatchery

The Golden Eagle hatchery on Salt Spring Island is finally beating production targets and producing significant quantities of juvenile sablefish (also known as black cod) for the company’s sea sites on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

However, it hasn’t been easy. In some past years the facility’s 12 larval rearing tanks ended up virtually empty, but this year it has exceeded its goal of 200,000 fingerlings and is aiming to continue expanding capacity to 500,000 20 gram fish within the next few years.

“And it could continue to grow beyond that in the future,” says co-hatchery manager Megan Sorby.

The market price for a 20-gram fingerling is in the neighbourhood of $4 a piece, but so far the growout side of Golden Eagle takes all they can grow and there’s nothing available for outside buyers.

The biggest challenge says other co-hatchery manager Tom Sorby is consistency. “We need consistent larval survival of 20% or more.”

There are still several unknowns when it comes to finding this consistency. Both Tom and Megan agree that nutrition at multiple life stages and improved understanding of genetic selection within the species are two key factors.

“With a better understanding of what the broodstock nutritionally need to produce quality eggs and what the larvae need in their diet to enhance growth and development, we will continue to make significant strides in survival,” says Tom.

Water for the hatchery is pumped from several deep saltwater wells located on a hook of waterfront land (Walker Hook) near the hatchery. The saltwater wells provide great biological control – natural ﬁltration – for the 12°C water coming into the hatchery.

The hatchery uses feeds from various sources, but mostly from Biomar, Ewos and Skretting. They would like better access to squid meal, what the fish “love,” but access to the preferred product which comes from Asia is limited owing to government permitting issues.

Currently under development is a new broodstock facility which is being built within an existing building at the site. It will utilize RAS technology which Megan says will give them much more flexibility. “We will have much more control,” she says. “We will have more tanks, better temperature manipulation and improved photoperiod control.”

Once the fish are large enough to leave the hatchery they go on an eight-hour truck ride to sea sites which are at the far end of Vancouver Island. They travel in a custom-designed transport truck which was used for up to eight transports last year.