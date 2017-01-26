New RAS adds value to wild-caught stock

The Finlayson family—patriarch Wayne and sons Brad and Shaun—of Bagdad, 40km north of Hobart, Tasmania are building a recirculating aquaculture system to grow-on eels (Anguilla australis) captured in the wild.

The Finlayson’s story began in 1964 when Wayne’s father was the only person to apply for an eel

fishing license when they were first offered. The fishery followed a checkered path but by the 1990s the Tasmanian government recognized the potential of hundreds of fresh water storage reservoirs and restructured the fishery. Now, with secure license tenure, eel fishing has a solid commercial status and has given Tasmanian Eel Exporters the confidence to invest in its future.

Bigger is better

Already exporting to four countries, the company has realized that the only way to sustainably increase its business is to increase the size of the fish before marketing them. This will improve the condition of the eels and extend production over the whole year.

Eels are sold live, packed in polystyrene boxes—13kg of fish to a litre of water in double-lined plastic bags filled with oxygen. They’re shipped to high-end Chinese restaurants in New York as well as to buyers in China, Japan and South Korea. There is also a domestic following in Sydney.

The company has increased the number of its Tasmanian fishing licenses (reservoirs) and can now comfortably harvest 60t of eels a year. However, adverse conditions such as the recent El Niño saw Tasmania’s water reserves down to 12% of capacity and this can severely restrict eel migration and reduce harvests.

Historic data set

The Finlaysons have a historic data-set of eel catches from all the waters they have fished over the years, which allows them to follow recruitment trends and plan their harvesting schedule. This has streamlined their operation, boosted production, and reduced operational expenses.

The data also help maintain sustainability: they can transfer juvenile eels from overstocked waters to more productive ones, and with the help of Hydro Tasmania, they can capture migrating elvers trapped below power stations and liberate them further upstream. They have noticed that harvesting areas depleted of large fish have enhanced recruitment the following season. This reduces the number of market-sized eels in the catch, but provides more fish for the grow-out facility.

Harvest options

The harvest weight of wild eels varies, as does their condition. Shaun Finlayson pointed out that putting them through the RAS farm will ensure that every eel sold will be in prime condition, meriting a premium price. Currently they sell three sizes: 1kg+; 600-999g; and 300-599g. It is envisaged that the third grading, (small, poor quality fish) will no longer be offered, and that they’ll be able to lift all sizes to premium grade.