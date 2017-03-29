A community run hatchery in Peru

High among the Andean mountains of Peru, at 3100m (10,230 ft), in the cordillera popular with visiting mountaineers and hikers, is the small village of San Bartolommeo de Acopalca. It has a population of about 225 families.

The village is different from most others in that its organization is somewhat like a Mexican ejido, wholly owned and operated by its inhabitants. What’s more, the village has the only fully vertically integrated rainbow trout hatchery and growout farm in Peru. The operation includes everything from broodstock selection, egg incubation, larvae, alevins, juveniles, growout and marketing, as well as the development and manufacture of appropriate nutritionally balanced feeds.

The hatchery administration and staff are 100% drawn from the village, and all profits flow back to the community. By contrast, all other fish farms in Peru are managed by private corporations and not by native communities.

Introduced species

Oncorhynchus mykiss is not native to Peru, having first been introduced as eyed eggs shipped from North America in the mid-1920s, but trout are now extensively farmed in the Lake Titicaca region, eight hundred km to the southeast, where all the fish are raised from imported fertilized eggs. Trout figure prominently in the menus of Peruvian restaurants, particularly in inland area where it is served fried, broiled and steamed, and very often as ceviche, a Peruvian favourite.

The Piscigrana de Acopalca occupies an area of 3.5 hectares on the outskirts of the village, and has a large pond and some 66 outdoor raceways of different sizes. The smallest ones are used for fingerlings, and the fish are moved into progressively larger ponds as they grow.

Continual improvements

The original facility was built in the 1970’s, but was extensively refitted about 25 years ago, and major development has occurred since then.

Financing came initially from “Cáritas Huari,” a Catholic Church charity that “develops and funds programs that help the poor.” According to piscigranja manager Leonidas Amado Morales,

Cáritas Huari transferred its interest to the community of Acopalca about eight years later (in accord with an earlier agreement between the charity and the community) so the facility is now wholly owned and operated by the village.

The hatchery draws its water from the River Purhay, which flows from a beautiful Andean lake, Laguna Purhay, some 3 km away and 400m higher up the mountainside. Water is delivered to the site by gravity via a concrete channel and diverted, as required, into the different ponds and raceways, No pre-treatment is required. Discharged water is returned to the stream that runs alongside the site.