Shellfish biologist pioneered hatchery efforts on Martha’s Vineyard

Ever since he was a young boy exploring the flood plain of a brook near his childhood home in

New Jersey shellfish biologist Rick Karney has always been fascinated by the natural world around him.

"I spent a lot of time in those woods and brook," Karney told Hatchery International. "Sadly when I was 10 they built Interstate 287 right on the other side of the brook, straightened the brook and took out most of the woods. Paradise lost. That loss still feeds my passion to protect the natural environment."

The United States-based director of the Martha's Vineyard Shellfish Group (MVSG) is stepping down after four decades of founding, developing and fostering the shellfish aquaculture business in waters around Martha's Vineyard, a small island off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

"My father had a boat and the family spent weekends at a lake or at Barnegat Bay on the edge of the Jersey Pine Barrens where I got to catch and observe lots of marine organisms. At one point when I was older, I watched a documentary about an ecologist and remember deciding that was exactly what I wanted to do."

He then led a life where he helped shape shellfish aquaculture in Massachusetts and beyond.

At 66 Karney has retired as director, handing over most of his responsibilities to his longtime assistants, shellfish biologist Amandine Surier and Emma Green-Beach, who will manage the hatchery operations the group manages around the island, including the solar shellfish hatchery he helped build over forty years ago.

Karney came to the Vineyard from Virginia in the 1970s as a young shellfish biologist, hired by the late Michael Wild who was the coastal planner for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Wild wanted Karney to assist shellfish constables in the six Island towns. At the time there was no regional program, no hatchery and aquaculture was a novel idea in a place where wild shellfish were abundant, the water unpolluted, and the surrounding land sparsely developed.

"There was no hatchery on the Island when I arrived in 1976," he explained. "My first job out of college in 1973 was at an experimental shellfish hatchery at a field station at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in Wachapreague on the Eastern Shore of Virginia."

It was there he said he first learned hatchery design and culture techniques.

"I'm sure one of the reasons I was hired on the Vineyard was because of my hatchery training. It was clear that my governing board wanted me to begin a shellfish hatchery on the Island," he said.