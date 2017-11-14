Southern Advantage

Dunkeld Trout Hatcheries leverages its location in South Africa to supply off-season demand from the other side of the equator.

“We recognised a market shortage of high-quality live trout eggs in the Northern Hemisphere summer months,” says Dunkeld CEO Roy Charsley. “As rainbow trout are naturally a winter-spawning species, it was clear that we could produce a high-quality product from naturally spawning stock to supply the Northern Hemisphere.”

And with this goal firmly in mind, Dunkeld built a state-of-the-art hatchery to produce competitively priced off-season trout eggs for northern buyers.

And now, two years since starting operations, Dunkeld has established itself at the largest certified-disease free rainbow trout breeder in the Southern Hemisphere. It maintains a broodstock inventory of 40,000 fish that produces 60 million ova a year. Globally, it is ranked “about number six”.

Two years in the making

Coming up with high-quality product necessitated more than the usual amount of groundwork.

Year 2017 marks Dunkeld’s first full year of production. “It takes two years of biannual disease-testing and routine surveillance before we could claim freedom from all the diseases the species is susceptible to and only then could we export our product and provide customers assurances of our status. Equally important to out-of-season availability, quality and performance, is confidence in the disease-free certification,” said Charsley, who has over 20 years of trout production experience in both the Southern and Northern Hemispheres.

“Dunkeld is certified as free from all recognised trout pathogens and the certification meets the highest standards required by OIE, DEFRA (UK) and the EU. Health certification can be provided as required by individual countries,” he said.

The Dunkeld Hatchery health and certification program is monitored by Dr. David Huchzermeyer, who is supported by the South African Government Veterinary Services. Virology, bacteriology and parasitology samples are tested at the Onderstepoort OIE-approved Veterinary Institute. They are also in the process of completing GLOBAL GAP, BAP and ASC accreditation.

Northern Hemisphere

“The next phase is the development of a Northern Hemisphere production facility so that our customers can obtain the same reliability and proven product all year round,” Charsley said. “We are also in the process of developing a large RAS facility for the production of trout for the table markets. South Africa remains a net importer of trout so we aim to sustainably contribute towards this.”

Ninety-five percent of the ova output is exported. Iran, Russia, Georgia, Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria are considered “large markets”. There are likewise shipments to the United Kingdom and Kenya and smaller market shares in Western Europe.