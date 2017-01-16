The Bluefin Advantage: Inside Kindai's ground-breaking tuna hatcheries

Located in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, Kindai's Oshima Station of Aquaculture Research Institute has been at the forefront of research into farm-raised Pacific bluefin tuna since 1970, when researchers started by catching small juveniles off the coast of Wakayama using set nets. In 2002, Kindai became first in the world to fully close the life-cycle on the species.

"Back then, there were many challenges," explains Professor Yoshifumi Sawada, director of the

Oshima Station. "For example, bluefin have delicate scales and bruise easily, and they cannot open and shut their gill covers so they swim continuously to breathe with their mouths open."

In the beginning

Kindai's pioneering work has been attracting worldwide attention for years. The university's method is full-cycle aquaculture; raising artificially hatched larvae to adults, collecting their eggs and hatching them to create subsequent egg-laying generations. Broodstock are raised until they reach around 1.5 meters long and weigh 80kg, at which point their fertilized eggs are gathered from the water surface. One female lays several million eggs, each about 1 millimeter in diameter.

"VNN (Viral Nervous Necrosis) can be a huge problem," Professor Sawada explained. "Once the eggs are collected we disinfect their outer layer using ozone bleach water, by immersing the eggs in it, just once, for around 3 to 5 minutes."

Two million eggs are put into large tanks with one-cubic-meter nettings for incubation. Later they are collected and transferred to rearing tanks, or transported by air to another station. The most important thing to watch for at this stage is oxygen concentration in the water.

"We saturate the water (seawater) by oxygen aeration, but fertilized eggs are less dense than the water so they rise to the surface," Professor Sawada said. "Sometimes, they form a high concentration egg layer, where oxygen consumption occurs as the eggs breathe. The eggs absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide but this can have a bad effect on egg development. If there is an oxygen deficiency and high carbon dioxide concentration during transportation, the fish could end up with problems like spinal defects after hatching."

Rearing larvae

Once the eggs have hatched into larvae, they're around 3mm in length. They are then reared in tanks on land until they're about 6-7 centimetres long. They are given rotifer-enriched DHA two times a day, morning and afternoon, from three days after hatching until around 15 days.

The seawater comes from coastal areas in front of the hatcheries, where it is pumped and filtered before being disinfected with UV. Adding microalgae helps stabilize water quality. The algae also provide enrichment for the rotifers.