Australian producer breeds for new premium strain of golden barramundi

Mainstream Aquaculture has been at the forefront of innovation in the modern aquaculture industry. Focussing on barramundi (Lates calcarifer), the Australian company has become the world’s largest supplier of seedstock, and now exports to 21 countries. Mainstream is also a producer in its own right, growing 200t of market-sized fish annually, and currently expanding production by adding a further 1,200t of RAS capacity at its Melbourne site. This expansion will see it become one of Australia’s major barramundi food producers, in addition to its global seedstock market. The market for quality aquaculture product is strong and barramundi is considered one of the products with greatest potential for industrial-scale growth. Mainstream’s confidence in this sector of the industry is fuelled by its ongoing 10-year genetic development program. An outcome of the company’s selective breeding has been the serendipitous development of two lines of silver-scaled fish that produce a golden-scaled cultivar. These fish have all the fine eating qualities of the standard barramundi product, and have the added advantage of not producing melanin. This gives the flesh a much-favoured pure white flakiness that has premium market appeal. Commercial breeding program While the actual breeding methodology is a closely kept secret, Mainstream’s Research and Development Manager Holly Cate, said they were well on the way to generating a commercial breeding population. “Interestingly,” she said. “Most golden offspring come from crossing two specific lines of silver fish that were sourced many years ago from rivers in Far North Queensland.” “The hatchery has now isolated over 600 gold-phenotype and numerous silver ‘carriers’ spread over 12 different families. To achieve this, we’ve examined specific family pairings for their ability to produce golden offspring and combined this with investigations on both DNA and RNA. This has improved our understanding of the underlying genetic control. With a predictable golden subset in our broodstock pool, the next step will be to out-cross those genes into our broader breeding population to increase genetic diversity and create a golden breeding nucleus.” Long term program Mainstream’s goal is to develop a sustainable breeding population that will support golden barramundi production on an industrial scale. “It’s a long term program,” said Paul Harrison, Mainstream’s Head of Innovation who is responsible for commercialising this new technology. “Over the next 1-3 years we’re going to see many thousands of golden fish come onto the market. In the longer term, a 3-7 year horizon in our mind, we will have generated a strong breeding population of golden fish that will have a strong diversity component and not be subject to inbreeding.”

At all times the emphasis of the breeding program is on improving the on-farm production metrics: growth rates, feed consumption & FCR, fillet yields, and general robustness. Paul said they were now three generations into their program. They utilise a family-based breeding program that is augmented by using early stage molecular markers to estimate breeding values. Given that barramundi can repeat spawn for several years, they have also cross-identified high performance fish from previous generations with the latest generations. “On our own farm, we recorded a 20% improvement in average growth rate during the formative stages of breed nucleus development,” he said. “We’re at the point now where we are applying a more rigorous family based generational breeding program where we are targeting a 15%+ improvement per generation.” Time and capital It goes without saying that the work involved in bringing the golden barramundi production up to commercial levels has not come without a huge commitment of time and capital. Questioned on the possibility of genetic piracy, Paul pointed out that Mainstream held the genetic IP in their family lines, and that it would not be possible for someone to copy it from the crossbred seed-stock without the development of those lines. He also noted that their breeding program was a work in progress, and as such would be looking for ongoing improvements as production data was collated. In other words, seedstock would be continuously superseded. Up until now they’ve focussed on a breeding program that domesticated the fish and eliminated poor performance traits in the broodstock pool. “The best indication of success of this program is feedback from our clients,” says Paul. “Firstly they tell us that they’re getting calmer fish; fish that are more interested in going after the feed rather than each other. Secondly they’re telling us that they are getting more consistent growth from batch to batch, and within each batch. From a business point of view this is an enormous benefit to farm management and marketing. And this has resulted in demand on our improved fingerlings doubling each year over the past four years. We are really excited by this growth and continue to re-invest the earnings from fingerling sales into the selective breeding program.” Over the decade of the program they have established more than 1,200 family combinations. The golden fish have been a spin-off from this decade of targeted breeding, run in parallel to the primary breeding goals.