Managing fish health in a marine hatchery

At the Conference on Recirculating Aquaculture held last August in Roanoke, Virginia, Nick King of the Fish Vet Group in Portland, Maine presented a plea for better fish health management in marine hatcheries.

King argued that the expansion of marine (and freshwater) finfish culture will require greater hatchery production of juveniles, and an increased ability to produce them regularly and consistently in any geographic location.

Fry survival in marine fish hatcheries rarely exceeds 50%, even for commercially developed

species, and with new species where hatchery protocol development is still underway, fry survival is often less than 20%.

Through applied research on the farm—including trial and error—survival will likely increase, however, the goal of full commercialization is not only to optimize larval and fry survival and maximize production in an economical way, but to have consistent and stable results, cycle after cycle.

King notes that consistency and stability in hatchery performance can only come from a quality management program that sets measurable performance standards and accordingly minimizes risk. Protocols must arise from the methodical investigation of a predictable, calibrated system. Otherwise, the results will be too random, and the protocol will become unnecessarily complex and open to instability.

An evidence-based hatchery health plan, he says, can identify the pathogens present in the facility and the risks they present. Some pathogens — such as parasites — may affect hatchery performance and program stability even if they are only present in small numbers and do not rise to the level of a disease outbreak. Thus, an effective hatchery health-monitoring program should survey the facility for underlying bacterial, viral, parasitic and non-infectious diseases at critical points in the production cycle. This provides the foundation for biosecurity decisions that will ultimately minimize risk.

Develop a process

So how can that be done in a cost-effective manner? King suggests that sampling a fish population for pathogens or parasites requires that a sufficient number of fish be killed to provide a statistically meaningful result. A sample that gives 95% confidence of pathogen detection is recommended by the Office International des Epizooties (OIE) and American Fisheries Society-Fish Health Section, which aim to detect assumed pathogen prevalence levels (APPL) of 2-10% in the total population. Most often, it is assumed that we need to know when APPL is at 5%. For example, in a lot of 2,000 fish, sixty fish should be sampled to give 95% confidence that a pathogen would be detected, and 145 fish for detecting pathogens at 2% prevalence. The sample sizes do not change much for larger populations: numbers for a stock of 100,000 fish are 60 and 150 at 5% and 2% prevalence respectively.