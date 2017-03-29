The Cost of Leaks…

A fish or shellfish hatchery uses many different fluids: Oxygen, air, fuel, water and more. Pumping or delivering these fluids through pipes, hoses, tanks and treatment systems provide a myriad of opportunity for leaks to develop and for costs to climb.

Fluid cost

Perhaps the easiest cost to calculate is the cost of the fluid that is leaking. A 1/16th inch (1.5mm) diameter leak in a 50psig (3.4 bar) oxygen line will create a leak of 25 Lpm. This cost could be about $750 CAD per month ($560 USD at this time) if supplied by liquid oxygen.

Water leaks will vary in cost based on the level of treatment the water has undergone. Has it been filtered, UV treated, ozonated, heated or cooled, or pumped? The fish farmer has paid for this water to some degree and a leak is equivalent to throwing money away.

One expensive leak that is often not recognized is the loss of water from tanks or drains prior to heat recovery. Water is expensive to heat and cool and heat recovery will typically account for more than 50% of the load when well designed and maintained.

Refrigerant leak costs are starting to become included when considering capital costs of refrigeration systems. This is one of the reasons why many grocery stores are converting to transcritical CO2 refrigeration. While the efficiency advantage is nominal if any, the cost of the refrigerant is only 10% to 30% of the commonly used freons.

Missed opportunity costs

A leaking fluid is not going to reach its intended destination. This could translate into a lack of water or oxygen available at the tank furthest from the equipment room.

Ozone generators, for example, often require a certain oxygen pressure to perform properly. Drum filter nozzles also require a certain pressure for effective cleaning of the drum screens. Leaks are capable of dropping line pressure downstream of the leak.

Effects on production

Leaks on the suction side of a pump can create critical conditions at a fish rearing facility. Air that gets sucked into the water is then pressurized and dissolved into the water by the pump creating super-saturation of nitrogen, potentially fatal to fish.

The same leak can also cause a pump to lose its prime and create a very long day for staff trying to prime a pump with a suction leak. There is also the cost of replacing the seal and some of the PVC pipe and fittings if the pump runs dry for too long. Of course, we all have water levels alarmed and systems in place to prevent loss of fish in this case.