Insurance Tailored for Hatcheries

Independent hatcheries can often get the same coverage as the largest fish farming companies according to executives at Aquaculture Insurance Exchange (AIE) and France-based AquaSecure.

Both companies represent a growing number of niche and traditional insurance firms targeting the aquaculture industry over the last decade, with interest sparked by the current and future growth of the finfish and shellfish farming sectors.

"Our specific insurance policy AquaSecure is also made to cover fish hatcheries," says Cédric Audor, an AquaSecure insurance broker. "And I can confirm there is no problem for us to cover a hatchery business as if it's not part of a farm."

Climactic events, disease, water quality, mechanical breakdowns, algae blooms, and broodstock health and sustainability are just some of the risk management parameters brokers assess in developing policies for finfish and shellfish hatchery businesses.

At the Aquaculture Insurance Exchange finfish and shellfish hatcheries are catered to based on their needs and risk assessments.

"The insurance can be very flexible, from all-risk protection to just hatchery business owners naming one specific peril, like fungus. There are a lot of options and it's up to the owners to pick and choose based on their situations," notes Aquaculture Insurance Exchange (AIE) aquaculture specialist Megan Sorby.

Part of a bigger picture

Both AquaSecure and Aquaculture Insurance Exchange are divisions of larger insurance brokerages that have been in the business of providing personal and commercial insurance services for years.

The companies launched their aquaculture-specific divisions within the last several years as part of their diversification model based on the strong growth of the aquaculture industry over the past decade.

AquaSecure was founded in 2008 by the traditional marine and fisheries insurance company Guian SA in France with the hiring of Cédric Audor, a longtime aquaculture specialist with over 15 years in the industry, working for the Ministry of Agriculture, managing the Aquaculture Research and Development Department.

Audor said a typical example of an AquaSecure hatchery specific client is the French sea bass hatchery SeaStream (Previously covered in the January/February 2012 issue of Hatchery International). The sea bass fingerling producer employs 25 people and produces 16 million fingerlings annually, earning the company 2 to 3 million Euros a year.

Insurance for smaller companies

Sorby, of AIE, says her company sees opportunities in the smaller operations. In the current aquaculture insurance environment insurers are developing less costly insurance packages for aquaculture start-ups and small businesses.