CARBON COPY RAS

× Expand Aerial of Dalrymple facility

The Canadian division of the world’s largest salmon producer will soon have spent more than $40 million to build seven recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) at its land-based freshwater hatcheries near Sayward, British Columbia in western Canada.

Three years ago, Marine Harvest Canada started expanding the Sayward hatcheries by building carbon copies and scaled-up versions of its best performing RAS.

Two smaller RAS will supply water to 6m tanks for first feeders. Five larger RAS will have 14m tanks for raising smolts. In total, the new systems will provide 9000 cubic metres of rearing space, allowing Marine Harvest Canada to become one of the largest producers of salmon smolts in North America.

Beauty in simplicity

Marine Harvest Canada’s Director of Freshwater Operations, Dean Guest, says the beauty of the system lies in its simplicity.

It follows a design where 100% of water passes through 100% of the treatment system. The system was created by Marine Harvest staff, and as Dean boasts, it contains very few bells and whistles.

“It was surprising that a simple system that was inexpensive to build uses less energy than competing systems. We designed the system to be very simple and compact and the only automation is the oxygen system and the drum filter,” Dean says.

The design involved input from all our hatchery staff, fish health, and health and safety departments. These systems are simple to operate, have no side stream components, and have nearly eliminated the need for salt or other treatments.

InterAqua bio-filters are incorporated into each system owing to their ability to run continuously with vary stable performance. The systems were engineered by Pentair.

“When we realized how well the design worked, it was an easy decision to stick with this system. The only decision left to make was the commitment of significant resources to the freshwater phase of our business,” Dean says.

Identical systems

Building identical systems has created economies of scale for MHC. The construction crews have been able to move seamlessly from one system to another, and go back and forth with stages of the construction.

Marine Harvest has two hatcheries in Sayward some five kilometres apart, Dalrymple and Big Tree Creek. Their proximity and easy access from a main highway allows for sharing of resources required for a major build.

For the small contractors in Campbell River and the north island, the repetition allowed them to hire and retain tradespeople and skilled employees for a longer duration than normal.