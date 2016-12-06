How climate change is affecting RAS in hatcheries

× Expand A modern smolt rearing facility

You don’t have to be Einstein to realize that hatchery production underwrites aquaculture. Without reliable sources of seedstock, the supply chain of aquaculture products would have more gaps than a politician’s promise.

And while the cause of global warming is still a political football, the outcomes are irrefutable. Climatic instability is a reality. The operative word is instability.

The hot and the cold

While monitoring points are recording their highest temperatures ever – the five hottest years recorded since records were first kept in the 1800s have been in this century – there’s a new factor in play. Last February Canada set new records for both maximum and minimum temperatures. On the third of the month, Toronto ‘basked’ in 16°C sunshine. Ten days later the mercury had plummeted to -14°C, both new records for those dates The town of Beatrice, in the Muskoka area 200 km north of Toronto, also set three new records – in just 10 days. True, neither Toronto nor Beatrice are seedstock producing centres of the aquaculture industry, but the phenomena should be noted for the extremes they represent.

The new factor in climatic impact on our activities is that we appear to be entering a solar minimum. NASA observations have revealed a period of zero sunspot activity; the sun had lost its spots. Meteorologist and renowned sun-watcher, Paul Dorian, recently said: “For the second time this month (June) the Sun has gone completely blank (sunspot-free). [This] is a sign that the next solar minimum is approaching and there will be an increasing number of sunspot-free days over the next few years. He added that the duration of the blankness will stretch and could last for months at the nadir of the cycle, which is expected around 2019 or 2020.”

These phenomena are cyclical and have been given a name: the Maunder Minimum Phase. A well-documented Maunder Minimum began in 1645 and is referred to as “The Little Ice Age.” It lasted for a pitiless 70 years, in which time the river Thames in England, and other important otherwise ice-free waterways, froze over on several occasions. A shorter, and slightly less intense cooling period ran from 1790 to 1830.

Back to aquaculture

Where does this leave our industry? On one hand we have greenhouse gases firing up a blowtorch; on the other we have reduced solar activity turning the air conditioning down to zero. It’s safe to say we need to climate-proof the industry in some way.