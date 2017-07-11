Aquaculture to share in £10m plan to commercialize research findings

× Expand Roslin Innovation Centre, Edinburgh

The challenge of securing breeding advances in farmed fish through genomics and new genetic

technologies is one of key focus areas identified by Edinburgh-based Roslin Technologies, a specialist biotechnology company which has recently raised £10 million in new funding to help commercialize research findings from the world renowned Roslin Institute and the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

While the new business will apply an all-species rule to its conversion of research results into commercial products and services, aquaculture will be given a prominent share of all future developments.

“We are making whole genome sequencing and other genetic technologies economically

accessible to the aquaculture industry,” said Roslin Technologies’ CEO, Glen Illing, whose 25 years of genetics industry experience includes launching the aquaculture genetics and biotechnology SyAqua Group in Latin America and Asia, a venture he subsequently ran after leading a management buy-out of the business.

“Alongside our own efforts to impact the performance of aquaculture species using these technologies, we see commercial ventures taking advantage of this new approach in breeding programmes. As such, we’re going to see enormous changes taking place in relation to farmed species over the next few years, particularly in aquaculture, as these new technologies become embedded in modern breeding programmes.”

Although the industry has seen major breed development progress in salmon in recent years, many other species have not attracted that much attention, certainly not in terms of the genomic progress for which Roslin is so well known.

“Carp has been farmed for over 4000 years but with almost no modern genetic selection programmes employed to develop the species,” said Illing. “Tilapia has been taken a bit further, but not really that much, while shrimp has seen only a modicum of breeding programs scratching the surface of what is now available today.

“There are also so many species of fish to work with and so many challenges to address concerning survival rates, growth, food conversion and disease etc. Land-based animal protein species are far ahead of the game when it comes to application of modern genetic technologies and it is now the time for aquaculture to catch up.

“The biggest challenge we see, speaking on an all-species animal and fish basis, is to prevent farmed stock from dying before reaching either their reproductive stage or marketable size, whichever is relevant.

“If we can become more successful at improving survival, then not only will economic farm performances increase but we will be able to feed the world’s growing population without increasing the breeding stock that produce animals and fish for consumption and that in turn will mean we can produce more with less resources and reduce the carbon footprint of animal and fish protein production.”