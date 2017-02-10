Boom and Bust in the Med

Many aquaculture sectors have bumpy starts that can ultimately last a few decades. The best example, and the first real modern aquaculture industry, is salmon farming in Northern Europe.

Since the 1970s the salmon sector has boomed and crashed several times, with feed companies having to bailout most producers and then selling them again to private investors, with countries like Norway providing support to keep it alive.

Bass and bream farming in the Mediterranean is no exception as are the pangassius andbarramundi industries in Asia.

In this article I want to combine data from two interrelated articles I wrote for Hatchery International, and also send out an alert to companies in the Mediterranean regarding a likely upcoming bust if nothing is done to change course.

Mismatch impacts

In 2009 I wrote about the impact of long production cycles on mismatches between supply and demand as the main cause of boom and bust cycles in the industry. Later, in 2012, I discussed the dilemma of fry producers between cooperating amongst themselves (and optimizing industry value) or not (and looking only at their immediate gains) and on the impact that these strategic options can have on the value of the whole industry.

Last year (2016) was a peak year in terms of bass and bream fry production in the Mediterranean and with the 18-month production cycle of these species, in 2017 we will start to see large volumes of these species available in the market. But other factors affect this picture and we don’t yet know how they will play out…

Increasing supply

Figure 1 shows bass and bream fry production in the Mediterranean. As we can see, after the production of close to 1 billion fry that led to the 2009/2010 industry bust, since 2011 production volumes have again increased to the 1 billion (1B) fry level and in 2016 they reached almost 1.2B fry.

× Expand Figure 1 - Fry production in the Mediterranean. Data between 2007 and 2015 come from FEAP and data for 2016 was supplied by an industry expert (P. Pavlidou)

However, fry supply by itself is not the only predictor of the supply of market-sized fish. In the last 3-4 years pathology in various parts of the Mediterranean as well as weather-related losses have increased overall mortality from fry to harvest. It is not easy to put numbers on this but I believe that overall sea-bass mortality must be between 40-50% and for sea-bream this value is between 25-35%. These numbers have been going up steadily but over the last 12 months, owing to a soft winter and summer, these values may have come down a bit.