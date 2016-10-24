Burrows pond retro-fit

× Expand To retrofit the Burrows pond, a centre concrete wall was removed, and circular drains and new water supply pipes installed. Corner and side jets were created to direct water flows across the raceway.

For many years concrete Burrows ponds have been used as a standard raceway system for rearing trout and salmon juveniles across North America.

They are an efficient use of space and can rely on gravity-flow, but compared to a circular tank design, Burrows ponds (BP) often do not provide enough flow to remove waste feed and feces from the tank. Indeed, you won’t find Burrows ponds in new hatchery designs and many facilities have converted their older ponds to raceways.

Importance of flushing

Studies have shown that removing solids from a rearing system can improve overall fish health and improve biosecurity (removing possible bacteria and viruses). In addition, increasing threats from invasive species such as the New Zealand mud snail require sufficient flushing action to remove them from the tank. But when there is not enough water flow and wastes accumulate in a raceway, personnel must spend time manually cleaning it out.

A recent study completed by the University of Idaho, the US Geological Survey (USGS) and The Conservation Fund looked at retrofitting BPs to better emulate a circular tank system and see if flows could be changed to improve flushing of solids. The answer is, yes they can.

The Conservation Fund’s Freshwater Institute was investigating potential improvements at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery (DNFH) in Idaho. As a potential improvement the Institute’s engineers designed a Mixed Cell Raceway (MCR) conversion as a way to upgrade the facility without the full cost of replacing the Burrows ponds.

“The cutting edge technology utilizes circular tanks, often coupled with recirculation systems, to allow more fish to be reared on less water,” says Mark Drobish DNFH Manager. “But the mixed cell conversion of the BP is a less expensive way of getting to the benefits of a circular tank.”

Dworshak test bench

Hatchery personnel at DNFH assisted the researchers with the study. Two BP’s were modified and compared side-by-side with two standard Burrows ponds. Studies were done both with and without fish. (Dworshak rears two million steelhead smolts annually in their 84 Burrows Ponds.)

Retrofitting began with DNFH staff removing (cutting out) the center concrete wall in two BP. They then installed four circular drains evenly spaced down along an existing buried drain line. New water supply piping was also installed, connecting the existing inlets to new inlets in the corners of the new “cells.” Corner and side jets were created to direct water flows across the raceway and aid in the creation of circulating vortexes that flush water down the new drains.