Egg variation a key to restoration of dwindling conch populations

Collecting queen conch eggs from several females is a key factor to ensure variation in the offspring from an experimental hatchery in the Bahamas notes a recent study.

The hatchery was set up as part of a program to restore queen conch populations in the region. The project originated with the Hummingbird Cay Foundation (HCF) and is part of their mission. HCF conducted this study in partnership with the Florida Atlantic University and Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute (HBOI-FAU).

“We conducted this study to determine variation between egg masses from different females. Each egg mass holds half a million eggs, meaning one egg mass could be all we need to run our hatchery. But since we found evidence of variation, we concluded that we need to gather eggs from many females to sustain a hatchery with the purpose of restoring the species,” Laura Issac

told Hatchery International. Issac is a student of Biology, Environmental and Sustainability Studies at the University of Kentucky and a 2016 & 2017 summer intern at the HBOI-FAU.

“Population genetics tells us if all members in a population have a similar genetic makeup – without variation in offspring – there could be a higher possibility of a population crash. For example, one disease could wipe out all the members,” she added.

Variation of veliger hatching, development, and growth from five Strombus gigas queen egg masses: for restoration of the species, was authored by Issac under the mentorship of Dr. Megan Davis. It was conducted from June 20 to July 4, 2016 in Hummingbird Cay, a private island off the southwest shore of Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Davis, an associate executive director at HBOI-FAU, was a co-founder of the world’s first queen conch farm in the Caribbean, where she was instrumental in developing commercial techniques for queen conch aquaculture.

Queen conch, take three years to reach maturity. Survival is threatened by sharks, rays, turtles, lobsters, predatory gastropods and humans.

An endangered species

Overfishing in the ‘70s marked the beginning of the decline in conch populations. By 1992, it was listed in Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Initial experiments investigated the viability of the new hatchery by conducting studies that observed conch egg mass hatch rates and veliger (larval) growth and development.

A total of five egg masses (EM) were collected from two locations. Thirty-one to 100% of the veligers hatched out on the first night.