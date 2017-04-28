CONSERVING NATIVE AUSTRALIAN FISH: Macquarie perch pose special challenges

× Expand Though a close relative of the Murray cod, the Macquarie perch favours colder, upper headwaters. It is a great angling fish and a superb eating fish Photo: Neil Armstrong

Inhabiting the cool, fast flowing reaches of the Murray River and her tributaries, the ecological niches of the trout cod and Macquarie perch have been disrupted by agriculture and forest clearing, and their migratory routes blocked by dam construction.

What’s more, while the trout cod (Maccullochella macquariensis) responds well to hormone-induced spawning and larval rearing, the Macquarie perch (Macquaria australasica) does not. Thus, in 1981 a group of concerned anglers and conservationists formed Native Fish Australia (NFA) to campaign for the wellbeing of Australian native fish. One of their major projects has been to maintain (and establish) sustainable populations of both species in their natural habitat, as well as some of the equally threatened minnow-sized species such as the southern pygmy perch (Nannoperca australis).

Relying on membership fees, donations and the occasional government grant, NFA runs its own breeding program from a small hatchery donated by La Trobe University in the northern suburbs of Melbourne.

Native habitat

The trout cod is a close relative of the Murray cod (Maccullochella peelii), but favours the faster running reaches of the river, right up into its uplands. The Macquarie perch’s ecological niche is similar, but favours the colder upper headwaters. Both are great angling fish, particularly the Macquarie perch. It will take a wet or dry fly, a spinner or bait, and once on the line has fighting capability well above its weight. To cap it all, it is a superb eating fish. The downside is that it’s a threatened species.

Tim Curmi, the President of NFA (Victoria) said the trout cod program had been successful, and the species was now well established in several systems.

“We produced tens of thousands of fry from our conditioned broodstock. Members held them in home aquariums and made sure they wanted for nothing. The Ovens River (a major tributary) and the Murray River below Yarrawonga Weir now carry sustainable breeding populations of trout cod.”

There’s a strong argument to open the two regions to recreational fishing so they can be managed – and policed – as such, rather than just locked up as a conservation area. As it is, based on the return of fish tags, a good proportion of the anglers can’t differentiate between Murray cod and trout cod anyway.

A breeding challenge

“The Macquarie perch situation is very different,” Tim said. “Unlike the trout cod, no one has

managed to condition broodstock. We still rely on capturing running ripe males and females during the breeding season. We’re fortunate in a way; over the years, inland catchment species have been introduced into the Yarra River. Melbourne, back in the 1850s with the Gold Rush in full swing, was short of protein, so fish were brought across the Dividing Range to the coastal catchment and stocked as a food source. Later, in the 1920s, recreational anglers replenished the dwindling stocks. As the introductions were piecemeal, we have fish with a wide genetic diversity at our doorstep.”