Navigating warmer waters

A new $4+ million research project in British Columbia, Canada will result in identification of genes that will help trout better survive future conditions, including warmer lake water temperatures and perhaps higher alkalinity.

Dr. Patricia Schulte, professor in the Department of Zoology at the University of British Columbia,

is leading an interdisciplinary team that will use genomics tools to assess genetic diversity in wild rainbow and steelhead trout and identify appropriate strains of fish for improving the effectiveness of stocking programs. The team is working together with hatchery managers in both government and industry.

Genome British Columbia (Genome BC), a major funder of the project, notes that record high temperatures in rivers and streams during summer 2016 forced temporary closures of popular fishing locations, and within the next 50 years, more than 30% of habitat for cold-water fish like rainbow trout and steelhead are projected to be negatively affected.

“This has the potential to impact Canada’s $8-billion recreational fishing industry and the many jobs it supports,” the organization states. “In order to manage these impacts, we need to better understand why some wild populations of fish are still able to thrive and why others aren’t able to survive in these altered environments.”

Adrian Clarke, vice president of science at the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, says that “of the approximately 800 lakes we stock each year, biologists are closely monitoring the pH in 160 alkaline lakes. Water pH levels fluctuate up down during climate cycles and we think they may be slowly increasing right now. Climate change is one driver, but not the only factor involved.”

Schulte says survivability of fish in various lakes may worsen in the future, and that the speed at which this may come about is also not yet known. “It is important to do the critical research now,” she explains, “to identify resilient strains of rainbow trout to support stocking programs into the future.”

Beyond Genome BC, other key partners and co-funders in this research include the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, Mission-based Miracle Springs Aquaculture, the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Pacific Salmon Foundation and the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission, which coordinates fisheries management policy and provides fisheries technical services on traditional lands. Research team leaders include Ben Koop (University of Victoria), Tony Farrell, Eric Taylor and Kai Chan (all at UBC), Steven Cooke (Carleton University), and Nathan Young (University of Ottawa). Other team members include John Post at the University of Calgary, and UBC’s Scott Hinch, Chris Wood, Jeff Richards and Colin Brauner.