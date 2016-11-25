New Zealand King Salmon and Xelect have Breeding Management Contract

New Zealand King Salmon, the producers of the Ora King breed, have chosen Scotland Xelect Ltd as its provider of genetic breeding program management for the next four years. Based in St Andrews, Xelect is a provider of genetic services to the aquaculture industry and is known for its expertise and research into flesh quality. The company employs a team of fish biologists and geneticists with extensive experience in salmon farming. It is able to support the operation in New Zealand.

Bred from eggs produced in the company’s Golden Bay Hatchery, and then grown in the sea

waters of the nearby Marlborough Sounds, the Ora King salmon are recognized by chefs around the world for their superior quality. The brand is also well known for its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Xelect will provide a complete package of support to the breeding program to ensure the sustainability and continued quality of this unique fish. Professor Ian Johnston, CEO of Xelect Ltd. said “The pristine environment and lack of disease in New Zealand waters coupled with a well-established breeding program provides exciting opportunities to further enhance the quality of this unique product.”

Following their recent visit to New Zealand King Salmon, Dr. Tom Ashton, Operations director at Xelect said, “We are delighted to be associated with Ora King. It is a truly unique brand and we look forward to working with the company to support their sustainable, progressive breeding program with the latest scientific advances.”

New Zealand King Salmon broodstock manager, Rene Contreras said, “We’re excited about the potential for the new partnership with Xelect. Following a comprehensive review of laboratories and services around the world, Xelect stood out for its experience, professionalism and scientific approach that is essential for our business to continue the development of our premium breeding program, delivering our unique Ora King salmon.