Troutlodge Isle of Man

Troutlodge’s European Rainbow trout egg production sites lie within the British Isles on the independently governed Isle of Man. The island’s status is that of a self-governing Crown dependency, but via the UK’s current membership in the EU it is considered part of the customs territory of the European Union, facilitating trade and stock movements.

Although the island is small, 32 miles long and 14 wide, Troutlodge operates two farms on the island. The main incubation centre and broodstock farm called Glen Wyllin is on the scenic west coast at Kirk Michael and has been in operation under various monikers since 1947.

The other farm, Cornaa, which is a government-owned facility close to the northern town of Ramsey, produces a spawning crop which is then reconditioned and used to restock around 23 tonnes for angling purposes in the reservoirs around the island, an arrangement operated under a cooperative agreement with the Isle of Man Government’s Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.

Hatchery investment

The Glen Wyllin farm was subject to a considerable investment over the past few years, including photoperiod systems for advanced and delayed spawning along with on-growing of subsequent year classes.

The showpiece of the farm is the egg incubation facility, consisting of five independent recirculation units designed by TMC. These provide the flexibility to hold large batches of eggs at the same temperature profile whilst providing multiple incubation strategies which can be utilized to meet customer requirements. A record keeping system which was designed in house also provides the traceability requested by customers involved in chain of custody assurance schemes. It allows for analysis of criteria such as yields in each batch, and contrasting survivals through the triploidy process

Weekly broodstock sort

Sorting all the broodstock to test for ovulation on a weekly basis is a labour intensive task, but this allows for spawning in one or two batches to make best use of available staff from the small team, as well as bringing eggs into the hatchery in fewer, larger batches. These are then incubated discretely to produce significant numbers on synchronized degree day development for customers’ convenience.

Each batch of eggs is incubated undisturbed until visibly eyed. At around 200 degree days shocking is undertaken prior to sorting through Winsorters, after which eggs undergo a proprietary process to remove pale and poorly developing eggs. Improved quality control measures after this stage (random counts within the batches and reprocessing where necessary) as well as the retention of a quality control sample for hatching checks are all important parts of the process.