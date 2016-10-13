Aquaculture giving back

× Expand David Grossman A woman in Zanzibar harvests blood clams to feed her family. The hatchery will boos production and aid the local economy.

A bit of a busman’s holiday has evolved into an international development project supported by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI) and a US oyster company’s charitable foundation, to support a local clam harvest industry in Zanzibar, an island off the Tanzanian coast in east Africa.

“More than 20 years ago an Israeli college instructor who was in Zanzibar on vacation stuck his nose into what looked like a marine science research station and started asking people if they were interested in aquaculture,” recalls Hauke Kite-Powell, a researcher at WHOI. “We worked on aquaculture projects in Israel and later he invited me to go back to Zanzibar with him.”

Enter the Oyster Foundation

Just up the coast from Woods Hole is Duxbury, Massachusetts. It’s an oyster growing region that’s home to Island Creek Oysters (ICO) a successful vertically integrated shellfish company

with a hatchery, growout, retail and wholesale businesses, and several restaurants. Company principals Skip Bennett and Shore Gregory launched the Island Creek Oysters Foundation as a way to give back to the industry that has been responsible for their success.

Kite-Powell lived in Duxbury, where ICO is located. As a shellfish researcher, he had friends in the business and got to know the Foundation. “The Foundation was searching for an identity for a while,” explains company president Chris Sherman. “And we became connected with Hauke.” They have been working together on projects including the Zanzibar hatchery, for the last 10 years.

As a non-profit institution Woods Hole relies on the support of private donors, but they get more than just money from the Island Creek Foundation connection. “We have a fund-raising component, but also parallel to that is helping out with expertise, whether it is on a business or a technical level,” says Sherman.

Zanzibar clam harvesters

“Hauke identified this population of women in Zanzibar that were harvesting blood clams (Anadara antiquata) on a subsistence basis for their families,” says Sherman. “As with many wild stocks of shellfish, supply goes up and down and increasingly they have to walk quite far in order to do the harvest. They are spending a lot of personal energy and putting pressure on the wild resource to put not very much protein on the table”

“So the idea was that we would start a hatchery to supply a source of seed for this endemic clam with funding and expertise from our foundation and our farm crew here, and with help from Hauke who has been on the ground with the project,” Sherman explains.