Washington oyster grower builds Hawaiian solution to OA

× Expand Nursery algae tanks and nursery building with half of solar installation

“When I first started growing oysters in Willapa Bay in 1979, we could put out shells and collect seed,” recalls Dave Nisbet, owner of Goose Point Oyster Company. “That’s the way I built up my business.”

“Over the years we moved into using hatchery seed in order have a more stable supply and we began to notice that the natural sets were declining,” Nisbet says.

Larval die-off

In the mid 2000’s larval oysters began dying in hatcheries along the US west coast. It was determined that low ph was the cause of larval death in the first 10-15 days after hatch. Ocean upwelling brings up lower ph water.

“In the spring and summer when the northwest winds blow, they drive nutrient-rich water off the bottom onto the continental shelf,” Nisbet explains. “Just when the hatcheries are getting cranked up in the spring this acidified water is coming into their water sources.”

“By 2009 we were totally dependent on Whiskey Creek (an independent hatchery in Oregon), for seed as our natural set had vanished.” Nisbet says. “And then it hit the wall.” Whiskey Creek, and Washington-based Coast Seafoods and Taylor fish farms, were suffering loses of more than 60%. “The integrated companies weren’t going to sell to outside customers,” says Nisbet. “That put pressure on Whiskey Creek. We could see that our seed supply was going to dry up here.”

“We had a conversation with Lee Hanson who we consider the father of west coast hatcheries and we determined that this was largely a west coast phenomenon,” Nisbet explains. “It doesn’t happen in equatorial waters and it doesn’t happen in Hawaii.”

Key to the motherload

Goose Point Oyster company started working with Maria Haws from the University of Hawaii at the Pacific Aquaculture and Coastal Resources Center (PACRC) facility on the Big Island and they discovered a key to the motherload of sorts.

“PACRC has a saltwater well,” Nisbet says. “That appealed to me because it was contained; it wasn’t a flow-up from the ocean.”

“We were able to figure out hatchery and algae protocols over two years,” says Nisbet. “We got a bit of seed that was setting okay, so we decided to purchase an acre of land, drill our own salt and freshwater wells, build a hatchery and get our feet wet.”

Hawaiian Shellfish LLC is just outside of Hilo at a site approximately a quarter mile inland. “I wouldn’t recommend drilling a salt water well to anyone,” says Nisbet. “It was a lot of work.” But it is the key to their operation.