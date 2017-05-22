Accreditation for Fish Vet Group lab in Chile

Benchmark’s Fish Vet Group in Chile recently announced that it will join the list of official fish

health laboratories recognized by the country’s National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca). This means that in addition to performing the usual clinical examinations, the laboratory can now make the appropriate official analysis for specific Sernapesca programs related to major disease challenges in the production of salmonids.

The official programs include ISAv, SRS (P. salmonis), Epidemiological Surveillance Programs and Screening for broodstock (BKD-IPNv-ISAv).

Speaking from the Fish Vet Group laboratory in Puerto Montt, Commercial and Operations Manager, Javier Moya commented: “Obtaining ISO 17025 accreditation for our analyzes and veterinary samples guarantees the highest level of quality for our customers and Sernapesca. Our reports are analytically correct and reliable, giving customers a full understanding of their actual health status.”