Aller Aqua building new feed mill in Zambia

Aller Aqua Zambia Limited is under construction. According to a recent press release from the company the goal is to have fish feed ready for September 2017. The factory will have a production capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year.

“With the investment in Zambia [10 million USD], we will be the market leader in Africa in terms of modern and environmentally friendly fish feeds for aquaculture,” said Henrik Halken, vice chairman in charge of Aller Aqua’s factories in Africa. “This will enable us to expand our sales not only in Zambia but also the surrounding countries such as… Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.”

Aller Aqua Group is a Danish family-owned group with headquarters in Christiansfeld. The company produces fish feed for aquaculture which is exported to more than 60 countries from factories in Denmark, Poland, Germany and Egypt. The company employs approximately 270 people and has a total turnover in the region of 1 billion DKK.

The first sales agreement for the new Zambian plant is with one of the largest tilapia producers in the World – Yalelo Limited.