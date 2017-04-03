Aquamor and Europharma announce global agreement

Aquamor, the Veterinary Unit of STK Stockton, recently announced a strategic global collaboration agreement with Europharma AS of Norway. Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical based biopesticides, and Europharma AS develops, produces, packages, and distributes pharmaceuticals and fish feeds.

The announcement notes that the companies have entered a Global Exclusive development and distribution agreement of the Aquamor products’ family. It covers various botanical-based solutions for the salmonid industry.

The partnership is intended to leverage both companies’ strengths, and innovative capabilities in the development, manufacturing and distribution of a combined new products, based on existing technologies. The two companies also plan to join their research and development activities in manufacturing antibacterial feed additives.

Under terms of the agreement, the products will be manufactured and supplied by Aquamor, and Europharma AS, headquartered in Leknes, Norway, will distribute and sell under Aquamor brands. Aquamor will continue to manage all product registrations.

“We are excited to have opened a strategic distribution agreement with Europharma AS,” explained Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton STK. “The company is well established in the geographical regions where Aquamor products are in high demand, allowing aquaculture producers easier access to purchase our innovative sustainable solutions to meet those challenges fish farmers face today in vaccination, transportation and stress reduction. We believe that our technologies will have a significant impact in the aquaculture industry.”