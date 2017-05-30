Broodstock Capital takes majority stake in Billund

Seafood investor Broodstock Capital recently signed an agreement with Billund Aquakulturservice A/S (“Billund Aquaculture”) to become a majority shareholder with a 51% ownership share. Billund Aquaculture Chile S.A (“Billund Chile”) will be part of the new group.

Billund Aquaculture has 30 years’ experience in the design, installation, operation and service of intensive land-based RASs. The company has delivered more than 120 RASs in 26 countries worldwide, providing production facilities for more than 25 different cold and warm, fresh and saltwater fish species.

“Billund Aquaculture has built up an impressive position in the growing RAS market,” says Simen

Bjørnstad, a partner in Broodstock Capital. “The company has a highly diversified order backlog and client list for its recirculation systems. We want to build on the company’s impressive heritage through a partnership approach with the current owners, as we believe this will be most beneficial for the company’s clients.”

The current majority shareholder of Billund Aquaculture, Stensgaard Holding A/S, will retain a 49% ownership share in the company.

Executive chairman Christian Sørensen notes that Broodstock Capital’s approach feels like an ideal match for Billund. “Our clients are requesting larger and more sophisticated RAS systems which require increased financial solidity and flexibility. Broodstock will provide us with capital required to give our clients exactly what they need.”

Broodstock Capital is focused on Norwegian-based small and medium sized businesses in the seafood industry in general and the aquaculture supplier sector in particular. Ferd, a family-owned Norwegian investment company, will be a cornerstone investor in Broodstock Capital’s portfolio companies.