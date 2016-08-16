Faivre introduces new fish pump

The French aquaculture technology company, Faivre, recently introduced a new fish pump designed to move salmonids up to 700 grams. According to Faivre, the Pecamotion 6 can transfer up to 20/tons/hour with a height of hydraulic transfers up to 12m.

The machine weighs 445 pounds and is mounted on wheels for ease of movement around the farm or hatchery. It has a new “auto-stop” priming function and is available with remote control as an option.

For more information and to view a video of the new pump in action go to: www.faivre.fr